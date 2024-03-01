Right now, the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) are listed with the seventh-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +1500 on the moneyline.

The Hoosiers are scheduled to challenge the Stanford Cardinal in a road tilt on Sunday, November 12. This bout tips off at 5:00 PM ET.

Hoosiers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +1500 (Bet $100 to win $1500)

Indiana Team Stats

Indiana has been led by its offense, as it ranks 20th-best in the country by posting 96.0 points per game. It ranks 37th in college basketball in points allowed (43.0 per contest).

Indiana Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

