Purdue vs. Indiana January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Purdue Boilermakers (9-5) facing the Indiana Hoosiers (13-1) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Purdue vs. Indiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jeanae Terry: 5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abbey Ellis: 14.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana Players to Watch
- MacKenzie Holmes: 19.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sara Scalia: 15.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yarden Garzon: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sydney Parrish: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.