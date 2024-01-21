Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC slate includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-11) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-3), at 2:00 PM ET.
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 5.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maddy Westbald: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anna DeWolfe: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KK Bransford: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Natalija Marshall: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Elise Williams: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malaya Cowles: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexandria Scruggs: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
