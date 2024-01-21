Sunday's ACC slate includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-11) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-3), at 2:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 5.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 5.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Maddy Westbald: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Anna DeWolfe: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK KK Bransford: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Natalija Marshall: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Elise Williams: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Malaya Cowles: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexandria Scruggs: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Alyssa Andrews: 3.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

