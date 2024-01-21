The Indiana State Sycamores (13-2, 4-0 MVC) meet a fellow MVC team, the Murray State Racers (6-9, 3-1 MVC), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at CFSB Center. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Murray State Game Information

Indiana State Players to Watch

Isaiah Swope: 18.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 14.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Conwell: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayson Kent: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Julian Larry: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Murray State Players to Watch

Jacobi Wood: 12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Rob Perry: 14.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Ellington: 9.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Brian Moore Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Anderson: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Indiana State vs. Murray State Stat Comparison

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank 226th 73.1 Points Scored 86.5 10th 175th 71.4 Points Allowed 71.7 187th 296th 33.8 Rebounds 34.7 259th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.1 355th 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 11.5 4th 245th 12.6 Assists 17.5 22nd 11th 8.7 Turnovers 11.9 193rd

