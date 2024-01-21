Sunday's MVC slate includes the Missouri State Bears (9-3) against the Indiana State Sycamores (5-8) at 3:00 PM ET.

Indiana State vs. Missouri State Game Information

Indiana State Players to Watch

Mya Glanton: 10 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Chelsea Cain: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kiley Bess: 11.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Bella Finnegan: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ella Sawyer: 4.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Lacy Stokes: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Indya Green: 9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 7.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jade Masogayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

