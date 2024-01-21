Evansville vs. Southern Illinois January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-7) against the Evansville Purple Aces (2-12), at 3:00 PM ET.
Evansville vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Evansville Players to Watch
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barbora Tomancova: 8.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julia Palomo: 4.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alana Striverson: 8.1 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Laniah Randle: 17.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Quierra Love: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Seairra Hughes: 9.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaidynn Mason: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
