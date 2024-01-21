Ball State vs. Toledo January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (12-2) face the Toledo Rockets (9-3) in a clash of MAC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
Ball State vs. Toledo Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Ball State Players to Watch
- Ally Becki: 12.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyla Hampton: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marie Kiefer: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alex Richard: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Toledo Players to Watch
- Sophia Wiard: 15.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Noveroske: 6.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Khera Goss: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
