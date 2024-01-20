Valparaiso vs. UIC January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-11, 0-4 MVC) face the UIC Flames (8-7, 1-3 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 16.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 7.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ola Ajiboye: 4.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 15.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Jones: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Filip: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Valparaiso vs. UIC Stat Comparison
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|325th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|71.1
|272nd
|202nd
|72
|Points Allowed
|64.4
|38th
|227th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|35.7
|217th
|130th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|322nd
|234th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.8
|65th
|280th
|12.1
|Assists
|15.1
|92nd
|171st
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|171st
