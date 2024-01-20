Southern Indiana vs. Morehead State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-12, 2-2 OVC) meet the Morehead State Eagles (12-4, 3-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Southern Indiana vs. Morehead State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Riley Minix: 17.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Lathon: 16.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eddie Ricks III: 7.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kalil Thomas: 12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Indiana vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|326th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|78.6
|89th
|172nd
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|63.3
|23rd
|123rd
|37.8
|Rebounds
|42.9
|9th
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.4
|12th
|269th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|9.4
|34th
|262nd
|12.4
|Assists
|15.9
|56th
|306th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.9
|195th
