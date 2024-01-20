The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-12, 2-2 OVC) meet the Morehead State Eagles (12-4, 3-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Morehead State Game Information

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Hernandez: 14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jack Mielke: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jack Campion: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiyron Powell: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

Riley Minix: 17.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Lathon: 16.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Drew Thelwell: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Eddie Ricks III: 7.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Kalil Thomas: 12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 326th 66.8 Points Scored 78.6 89th 172nd 71.3 Points Allowed 63.3 23rd 123rd 37.8 Rebounds 42.9 9th 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 12.4 12th 269th 6.5 3pt Made 9.4 34th 262nd 12.4 Assists 15.9 56th 306th 13.3 Turnovers 11.9 195th

