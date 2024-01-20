Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) playing the Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Tony Perkins: 14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ben Krikke: 16.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 14.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Patrick McCaffery: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Iowa Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank
9th 86.7 Points Scored 85.2 14th
318th 77.6 Points Allowed 67.7 101st
81st 38.8 Rebounds 41.3 20th
165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 64th
225th 7 3pt Made 8.4 101st
8th 19.1 Assists 18.7 10th
43rd 9.9 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.