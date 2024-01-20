Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon slate includes the Robert Morris Colonials (6-8) meeting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) at 12:00 PM ET.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destinee Marshall: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryin Ott: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Danielle Vuletich: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Naomi Barnwell: 8.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Simone Morris: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Louella Allana: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alejandra Mastral: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
