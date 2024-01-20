Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-3, 4-1 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

  • Rasheed Bello: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Anthony Roberts: 13.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalen Jackson: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Eric Mulder: 6.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Tristan Enaruna: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 13.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tevin Smith: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dylan Arnett: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
151st 76.3 Points Scored 84.4 23rd
163rd 70.9 Points Allowed 68.3 112th
188th 36.3 Rebounds 33.5 303rd
14th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 7.2 317th
196th 7.4 3pt Made 9.6 29th
280th 12.1 Assists 13.6 178th
124th 11.1 Turnovers 9.6 28th

