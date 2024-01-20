The Robert Morris Colonials (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) face a fellow Horizon League opponent, the IUPUI Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Information

IUPUI Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 14.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryce Monroe: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Vincent Brady II: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kidtrell Blocker: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Stephaun Walker: 11.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Williams: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank 330th 66.5 Points Scored 73.1 226th 316th 77.5 Points Allowed 72.4 210th 354th 31.0 Rebounds 35.6 218th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 53rd 362nd 3.9 3pt Made 7.3 204th 350th 10.1 Assists 12.6 245th 315th 13.6 Turnovers 13.8 323rd

