The Robert Morris Colonials (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) face a fellow Horizon League opponent, the IUPUI Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Information

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • Jlynn Counter: 14.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Monroe: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Vincent Brady II: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kidtrell Blocker: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

  • Markeese Hastings: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Stephaun Walker: 11.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Williams: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Corbin: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jackson Last: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank
330th 66.5 Points Scored 73.1 226th
316th 77.5 Points Allowed 72.4 210th
354th 31.0 Rebounds 35.6 218th
237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 53rd
362nd 3.9 3pt Made 7.3 204th
350th 10.1 Assists 12.6 245th
315th 13.6 Turnovers 13.8 323rd

