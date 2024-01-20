Evansville vs. Drake January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC slate includes the Drake Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 MVC) against the Evansville Purple Aces (10-5, 1-3 MVC) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Hughes: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 18.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Atin Wright: 15.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Evansville vs. Drake Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|94th
|78.4
|Points Scored
|78.7
|84th
|117th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|221st
|289th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|37.5
|133rd
|271st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|271st
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.9
|234th
|54th
|16.0
|Assists
|15.7
|62nd
|23rd
|9.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|95th
