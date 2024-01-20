Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East) facing the DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East) at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. DePaul Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Chico Carter Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Fisher: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden Henley: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Butler vs. DePaul Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank
37th 82.1 Points Scored 66 336th
223rd 72.9 Points Allowed 75.6 282nd
147th 37.2 Rebounds 30.6 355th
237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 5.6 360th
124th 8.1 3pt Made 6.4 277th
92nd 15.1 Assists 13.6 178th
68th 10.4 Turnovers 12.6 264th

