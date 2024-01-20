Ball State vs. Miami (OH) January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC) facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Ball State Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 18.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mason Jones: 5.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Davion Bailey: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Darweshi Hunter: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryce Bultman: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evan Ipsaro: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaquel Morris: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mekhi Cooper: 6.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|201st
|73.9
|Points Scored
|74
|200th
|123rd
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|204th
|263rd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|32.3
|338th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|317th
|196th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.8
|65th
|309th
|11.6
|Assists
|15.4
|75th
|195th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.9
|195th
