The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) go head to head with the Indiana Pacers (20-14) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 19, 2024. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 24.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Pacers are receiving 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Pacers are getting 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Obi Toppin this year.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 21.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe posts 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Scoot Henderson posts 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 37.1% from the floor and 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.

Toumani Camara posts 7.2 points, 4.9 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Pacers 108.2 Points Avg. 127.6 116 Points Allowed Avg. 124.4 43.6% Field Goal % 51.2% 35.4% Three Point % 38.7%

