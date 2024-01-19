Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MVC schedule includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-7) against the Indiana State Sycamores (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kiley Bess: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bella Finnegan: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Laniah Randle: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Quierra Love: 8.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Seairra Hughes: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaidynn Mason: 13.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.