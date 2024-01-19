Evansville vs. Missouri State January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MVC slate includes the Missouri State Bears (8-3) facing the Evansville Purple Aces (2-11) at 7:30 PM ET.
Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Evansville Players to Watch
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Barbora Tomancova: 8.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julia Palomo: 4.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Alana Striverson: 7.5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Lacy Stokes: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Taylor: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Indya Green: 10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kyrah Daniels: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jade Masogayo: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
