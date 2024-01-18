Thursday's OVC slate includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) against the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC), at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Little Rock Game Information

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

  • AJ Smith: 13.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jeremiah Hernandez: 14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jack Mielke: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jack Campion: 5.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kiyron Powell: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

  • Jamir Chaplin: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Khalen Robinson: 17.6 PTS, 6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Deantoni Gordon: 13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Little Rock AVG Little Rock Rank
325th 67.3 Points Scored 79.8 67th
171st 71.2 Points Allowed 80.5 349th
111th 38.2 Rebounds 36.3 196th
212th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.5 70th
264th 6.6 3pt Made 6.6 264th
243rd 12.6 Assists 13.9 148th
303rd 13.3 Turnovers 11.1 120th

