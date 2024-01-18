Southern Indiana vs. Little Rock January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) against the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC), at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southern Indiana vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Indiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 13.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 17.6 PTS, 6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Indiana vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|325th
|67.3
|Points Scored
|79.8
|67th
|171st
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|80.5
|349th
|111th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|36.3
|196th
|212th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|70th
|264th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.6
|264th
|243rd
|12.6
|Assists
|13.9
|148th
|303rd
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|120th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.