Notre Dame vs. Virginia January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) at 7:00 PM ET.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 5.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maddy Westbald: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Natalija Marshall: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- KK Bransford: 8.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
- Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Camryn Taylor: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 6.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- London Clarkson: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
