Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Valparaiso Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaxon Edwards: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Darius DeAveiro: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jahari Williamson: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tanner Cuff: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kenny Strawbridge: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Hughes: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank
65th 80.1 Points Scored 67.1 328th
201st 72.1 Points Allowed 72.1 201st
125th 37.9 Rebounds 34.7 257th
267th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 139th
261st 6.6 3pt Made 6.9 241st
66th 15.8 Assists 12.2 274th
55th 10.2 Turnovers 11.6 165th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.