Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Game Information

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jahari Williamson: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Yacine Toumi: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Tanner Cuff: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kenny Strawbridge: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Hughes: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank 65th 80.1 Points Scored 67.1 328th 201st 72.1 Points Allowed 72.1 201st 125th 37.9 Rebounds 34.7 257th 267th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 139th 261st 6.6 3pt Made 6.9 241st 66th 15.8 Assists 12.2 274th 55th 10.2 Turnovers 11.6 165th

