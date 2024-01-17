Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) versus the IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Fort Wayne Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Rasheed Bello: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Anthony Roberts: 14 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Eric Mulder: 6.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

IUPUI Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryce Monroe: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Vincent Brady II: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kidtrell Blocker: 7.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 30th 83.5 Points Scored 66.6 328th 69th 65.7 Points Allowed 77.6 315th 292nd 34 Rebounds 30.1 357th 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 247th 29th 9.7 3pt Made 3.6 362nd 148th 13.9 Assists 9.9 349th 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 12.8 277th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.