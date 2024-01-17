Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) versus the IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

  • Rasheed Bello: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Anthony Roberts: 14 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Eric Mulder: 6.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • Jlynn Counter: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Monroe: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Vincent Brady II: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kidtrell Blocker: 7.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank
30th 83.5 Points Scored 66.6 328th
69th 65.7 Points Allowed 77.6 315th
292nd 34 Rebounds 30.1 357th
320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 247th
29th 9.7 3pt Made 3.6 362nd
148th 13.9 Assists 9.9 349th
23rd 9.3 Turnovers 12.8 277th

