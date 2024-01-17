The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) face the IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

IUPUI Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Monroe: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Vincent Brady II: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kidtrell Blocker: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Rasheed Bello: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Anthony Roberts: 14 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Eric Mulder: 6.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 29th 83.5 Points Scored 67.9 315th 67th 65.7 Points Allowed 76.7 304th 292nd 34 Rebounds 30.7 353rd 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 244th 27th 9.7 3pt Made 3.7 362nd 149th 13.9 Assists 9.9 349th 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 12.6 264th

