IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) face the IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Jlynn Counter: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Monroe: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kidtrell Blocker: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Rasheed Bello: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Anthony Roberts: 14 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 6.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|29th
|83.5
|Points Scored
|67.9
|315th
|67th
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|304th
|292nd
|34
|Rebounds
|30.7
|353rd
|320th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|244th
|27th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|3.7
|362nd
|149th
|13.9
|Assists
|9.9
|349th
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|12.6
|264th
