Indiana vs. Minnesota January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Indiana vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Indiana Players to Watch
- MacKenzie Holmes: 19.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yarden Garzon: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney Parrish: 8.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Mara Braun: 19.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amaya Battle: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Heyer: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grace Grocholski: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sophie Hart: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
