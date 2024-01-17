Ball State vs. Central Michigan January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (10-2) meet a fellow MAC team, the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET.
Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Ball State Players to Watch
- Ally Becki: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyla Hampton: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marie Kiefer: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
