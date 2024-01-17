The Ball State Cardinals (10-2) meet a fellow MAC team, the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET.

Ball State Players to Watch

Ally Becki: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Nyla Hampton: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Marie Kiefer: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

