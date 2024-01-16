Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) versus the Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey: 23.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

23.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Braden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 15.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Malik Reneau: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Trey Galloway: 10.9 PTS, 2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank 165th 75.9 Points Scored 85.4 18th 262nd 74.3 Points Allowed 67 93rd 214th 35.9 Rebounds 41.1 29th 295th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 10.3 86th 348th 4.9 3pt Made 8.4 100th 80th 15.4 Assists 18.8 12th 241st 12.4 Turnovers 11.4 146th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.