Indiana vs. Purdue January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) versus the Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Indiana vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 15.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 23.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Braden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Indiana vs. Purdue Stat Comparison
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Purdue AVG
|Purdue Rank
|163rd
|75.9
|Points Scored
|85.4
|17th
|261st
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|94th
|211th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|41.1
|30th
|295th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|81st
|350th
|4.9
|3pt Made
|8.4
|97th
|79th
|15.4
|Assists
|18.8
|12th
|241st
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.4
|143rd
