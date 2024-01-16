Indiana State vs. Missouri State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) versus the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julian Larry: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Indiana State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|9th
|87.2
|Points Scored
|73.6
|215th
|209th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|99th
|285th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|40.6
|42nd
|352nd
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|222nd
|6th
|11.3
|3pt Made
|8
|135th
|22nd
|17.7
|Assists
|12.7
|244th
|159th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.6
|259th
