Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) versus the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Missouri State Game Information

Indiana State Players to Watch

Isaiah Swope: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayson Kent: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Julian Larry: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chance Moore: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK N.J. Benson: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 9th 87.2 Points Scored 73.6 215th 209th 72.1 Points Allowed 67.3 99th 285th 34.1 Rebounds 40.6 42nd 352nd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 222nd 6th 11.3 3pt Made 8 135th 22nd 17.7 Assists 12.7 244th 159th 11.5 Turnovers 12.6 259th

