Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) versus the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Missouri State Game Information

Indiana State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Swope: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robbie Avila: 15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayson Kent: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Julian Larry: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Donovan Clay: 15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chance Moore: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • N.J. Benson: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank
9th 87.2 Points Scored 73.6 215th
209th 72.1 Points Allowed 67.3 99th
285th 34.1 Rebounds 40.6 42nd
352nd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 222nd
6th 11.3 3pt Made 8 135th
22nd 17.7 Assists 12.7 244th
159th 11.5 Turnovers 12.6 259th

