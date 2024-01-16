Butler vs. Xavier January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big East slate includes the Xavier Musketeers (7-7, 1-2 Big East) facing the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Xavier Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 14.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DJ Davis: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Xavier Players to Watch
- Quincy Olivari: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Claude: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 9.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Butler vs. Xavier Stat Comparison
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Butler AVG
|Butler Rank
|194th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|82.2
|46th
|131st
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|193rd
|45th
|40.4
|Rebounds
|38.1
|119th
|149th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|275th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|30th
|17.2
|Assists
|15.1
|97th
|208th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.4
|63rd
