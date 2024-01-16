Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) facing the Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Ball State Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 18.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mason Jones: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Davion Bailey: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tyson Acuff: 23.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Arne Osojnik: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Yusuf Jihad: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julius Ellerbe: 4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Ball State AVG
|Ball State Rank
|302nd
|69
|Points Scored
|74.5
|197th
|265th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|68.8
|119th
|268th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|35
|247th
|275th
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|212th
|315th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|180th
|337th
|10.7
|Assists
|11.8
|302nd
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|185th
