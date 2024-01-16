Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) facing the Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Ball State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 18.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalin Anderson: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mason Jones: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Davion Bailey: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 23.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

23.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Arne Osojnik: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Legend Geeter: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 302nd 69 Points Scored 74.5 197th 265th 74.5 Points Allowed 68.8 119th 268th 34.5 Rebounds 35 247th 275th 8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th 315th 5.8 3pt Made 7.5 180th 337th 10.7 Assists 11.8 302nd 165th 11.6 Turnovers 11.8 185th

