Monday's ACC slate includes the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College Game Information

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Markus Burton: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • J.R. Konieczny: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tae Davis: 8.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Carey Booth: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 13 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Notre Dame AVG Notre Dame Rank
78th 79.4 Points Scored 63.6 349th
172nd 70.8 Points Allowed 65.6 65th
149th 37.3 Rebounds 36.2 205th
227th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st
174th 7.6 3pt Made 7.1 228th
111th 14.6 Assists 10.4 343rd
40th 9.8 Turnovers 11.5 158th

