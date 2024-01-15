Monday's ACC slate includes the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College Game Information

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

J.R. Konieczny: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tae Davis: 8.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Carey Booth: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

Jaeden Zackery: 13 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Notre Dame AVG Notre Dame Rank 78th 79.4 Points Scored 63.6 349th 172nd 70.8 Points Allowed 65.6 65th 149th 37.3 Rebounds 36.2 205th 227th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st 174th 7.6 3pt Made 7.1 228th 111th 14.6 Assists 10.4 343rd 40th 9.8 Turnovers 11.5 158th

