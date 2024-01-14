Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Valparaiso Beacons (2-9) against the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) at 2:00 PM ET.
Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Leah Earnest: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Saniya Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Olivia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Nevaeh Jackson: 5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ava Interrante: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Maya McDermott: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Emerson Green: 7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Shateah Wetering: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
