Valparaiso vs. Illinois State January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) facing the Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ola Ajiboye: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 10.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 8.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Valparaiso AVG
|Valparaiso Rank
|307th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|67.6
|322nd
|108th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|182nd
|119th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|35.3
|236th
|135th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|115th
|267th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|247th
|304th
|11.8
|Assists
|12.6
|252nd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.0
|110th
