Evansville vs. Murray State January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (8-2) face a fellow MVC team, the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Evansville vs. Murray State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Evansville Players to Watch
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Barbora Tomancova: 8.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Julia Palomo: 4.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Alana Striverson: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0 BLK
Murray State Players to Watch
- Katelyn Young: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Hannah McKay: 11 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Haven Ford: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
