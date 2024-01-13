Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) versus the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Purdue vs. Penn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey: 23.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

23.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK Braden Smith: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Kaufman-Renn: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Players to Watch

Kanye Clary: 18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Qudus Wahab: 9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Hicks: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank 12th 86.8 Points Scored 77.5 125th 114th 68.1 Points Allowed 70.3 160th 29th 41.3 Rebounds 33.3 311th 85th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 8.1 126th 10th 19.0 Assists 11.7 312th 156th 11.5 Turnovers 10.8 94th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.