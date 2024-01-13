Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon slate includes the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) versus the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-4) at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Fort Wayne Games
- January 4 at home vs Robert Morris
- January 1 at Green Bay
- January 7 at Detroit Mercy
- January 10 at home vs Oakland
- December 30 at Milwaukee
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carmen Villalobos: 7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickayla Perdue: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordana Reisma: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.