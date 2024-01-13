The IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) meet the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

IUPUI vs. Oakland Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Monroe: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Vincent Brady II: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 16.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Gohlke: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Conway: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Jones: 6.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Rocket Watts: 9.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 326th 67.2 Points Scored 71.2 271st 296th 76.0 Points Allowed 73.6 247th 356th 30.3 Rebounds 34.0 284th 268th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd 362nd 3.5 3pt Made 7.5 181st 354th 9.7 Assists 12.0 288th 267th 12.8 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.