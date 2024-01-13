Indiana vs. Iowa January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) face a fellow Big Ten squad, the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Indiana vs. Iowa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Players to Watch
- MacKenzie Holmes: 18.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yarden Garzon: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney Parrish: 9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.