The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) meet the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Indiana State vs. Belmont Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Swope: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robbie Avila: 15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayson Kent: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Julian Larry: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont Players to Watch

  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State vs. Belmont Stat Comparison

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank
10th 87.2 Points Scored 81.1 53rd
209th 72.1 Points Allowed 79.2 337th
284th 34.1 Rebounds 34.4 274th
352nd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 6.8 335th
6th 11.3 3pt Made 8.5 89th
22nd 17.7 Assists 15.1 96th
155th 11.5 Turnovers 12.8 267th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.