Butler vs. Villanova January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East slate includes the Butler Bulldogs (8-4) against the Villanova Wildcats (8-5) at 7:30 PM ET.
Butler vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Butler Players to Watch
- Caroline Strande: 15.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rachel Kent: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sydney Jaynes: 8.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Meulemans: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ari Wiggins: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Villanova Players to Watch
- Lucy Olsen: 24.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christina Dalce: 10.5 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Bella Runyan: 6.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Maddie Burke: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zanai Jones: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
