Butler vs. Seton Hall January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) play the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Davis: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Kadary Richmond: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dre Davis: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Butler vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|Seton Hall AVG
|Seton Hall Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|358th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|35.1
|162nd
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
