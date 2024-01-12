Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris January 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League team, the Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League), on Friday, January 12, 2024 at UPMC Events Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Fort Wayne Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Anthony Roberts: 14.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Rasheed Bello: 14.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 5.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 15.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Williams: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|240th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|83.0
|38th
|252nd
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|77th
|229th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|33.8
|290th
|57th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|325th
|210th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.9
|22nd
|267th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.8
|160th
|335th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|9.4
|30th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.