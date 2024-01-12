The Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 6:30 PM ET on Friday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.

Indiana vs. Minnesota Game Information

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Malik Reneau: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cam Christie: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Indiana vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank
150th 76.3 Points Scored 80.5 65th
244th 73.4 Points Allowed 66.3 72nd
217th 35.9 Rebounds 38.5 98th
290th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.5 228th
355th 4.5 3pt Made 8.5 91st
98th 15.1 Assists 20.2 6th
182nd 11.8 Turnovers 11.9 194th

