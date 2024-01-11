Thursday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET.

Southern Indiana vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofie Lowis: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

