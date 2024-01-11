The Boston College Eagles (8-5) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College Game Information

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maddy Westbald: 14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Anna DeWolfe: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Natalija Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Kylee Watson: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Dontavia Waggoner: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Teya Sidberry: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Andrea Daley: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

T'Yana Todd: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kaylah Ivey: 3.8 PTS, 2 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

