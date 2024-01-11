The IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) play the Wright State Raiders (7-6) in a clash of Horizon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Players to Watch

Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.