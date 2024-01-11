Indiana State vs. Murray State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (7-2) face a fellow MVC squad, the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Hulman Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.
Indiana State vs. Murray State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bella Finnegan: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Murray State Players to Watch
- Katelyn Young: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hannah McKay: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ava Learn: 12.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
