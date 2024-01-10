Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Ola Ajiboye: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

24.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Rupert: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Troy D'Amico: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Trent Brown: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jovan Stulic: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Valparaiso vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Southern Illinois AVG Southern Illinois Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 65.7 321st 279th 73.6 Points Allowed 61.4 12th 238th 33.9 Rebounds 31.5 331st 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th 136th 13.6 Assists 13.9 109th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

