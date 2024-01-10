Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon schedule includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-4) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
- Brooke Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Linda van Schaik: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maddy Skorupski: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markyia McCormick: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kianni Westbrook: 6.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
